Tigers’ Seiloff wins state swim crown

Rock Springs Tigers swimmer Gunner Seiloff (Wyo4News photo)

February 16, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

After finishing Thursday’s preliminary swim with the fastest time in the 100 Yard Freestyle race, Rock Springs Tigers swimmer Gunner Seiloff capped off his efforts by winning the 4A State Championship today in Laramie. Seiloff, a senior, edged Laramie’s Tanner Lamm by just less than a half-second to gain the victory.

Earlier in the day, Seiloff finished second in the 50 Yard Freestyle finals, losing to Sheridan’s Ben Forsythe by just four-tenths of a second.

Tigers’ finishing in the Top 12:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 6. Rock Bryce Perry, Tanner Thompson, Deegan Smith, Noah Brandt)

50 Yard Freestyle: 2. Gunner Seiloff, 7. Timothy Stephens

100 Yard Butterfly: 7. Deegan Smith

100 Yard Freestyle: State Champion: Gunner Seiloff, 11. Timothy Stephens

500 Yard Freestyle: 10. Timothy Ribordy

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 5. Rock Springs (Timothy Stephens, Gunner Seiloff, Koen Asper, Noah Brandt)

100 Yard Backstroke: 6. Bryce Perry

100 Yard Breaststroke: 9. Tanner Thompson

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 5. Rock Springs (Timothy Stephens, Koen Asper, Gunner Seiloff, Noah Brandt)

In the team competition, Rock Springs finished sixth with 119 points. Laramie won its seventh straight 4A Boys State Championship totalling 252.5 points.