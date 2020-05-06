Tigers senior speech/debaters and spring track/field to be honored tonight

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 6, 2020) — Rock Springs High School will be recognizing seniors from the Tigers speech and debate team and outdoor track and field teams tonight.

Speech and debate seniors will be honored at 6 p.m. with track and field seniors at 7 p.m. Both events will take place in the parking lot of Rock Springs High School with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines being enforced.

All attending will remain in their vehicles with only the senior student getting out of the vehicle to acknowledge the recognition. Other Tiger senior recognition events are scheduled for tomorrow evening and Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday of next week (see below).

WyoRadio, The Radio Network, and Kelly’s Convenience Centers are teaming for another cruise. The week’s cruise will honor senior students in Rock Springs (Friday) and Green River (Saturday). Details on the “I Cruised For the Senior Class of 2020” click here.

Here is the schedule, time and location of RSHS senior recognition events:

Thursday May 7th Tiger Thespian (Drama) 6 p.m. RSHS student parking lot

Thursday May 7th Girls Soccer 7 p.m. RSHS student parking lot

Monday May 11th Boys Soccer 7 p.m. RSHS student parking lot

Tuesday May 12th Band 7 p.m. RSHS student parking lot

Wednesday May 13th Choir 7 p.m. RSHS student parking lot