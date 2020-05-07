Tigers senior thespians and spring girls soccer to be recognized tonight

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 7, 2020) — Rock Springs High School will be recognizing seniors from the Tigers spring girls soccer team and the drama department tonight at the Rock Springs High School parking lot.

The Tiger thespians will be honored at 6 p.m. with seniors from spring girls soccer honored at 7 p.m. Wednesday night, RSHS seniors from the speech and debate team and track and field were recognized.

Self-distancing will once again be enforced with all attending remaining in their vehicles with only the senior student getting out of the vehicle to acknowledge the recognition.

Other Tiger senior recognition events are scheduled for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday of next week (see below).

Here is the schedule, time and location of RSHS senior recognition events:

Monday May 11th Boys Soccer 7 p.m. RSHS student parking lot

Tuesday May 12th Band 7 p.m. RSHS student parking lot

Wednesday May 13th Choir 7 p.m. RSHS student parking lot