Tigers sign NLI to continue sports career at the college level

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 5, 2021) – On Thursday, four Rock Springs High School Tigers signed their National Letter of Intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.
Kyan DeBernardi
DeBernardi signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career at Dawson Community College in Glendive, Montana.
AJ Kelly
Kelly signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his football career at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Audrey Feagler
Feagler signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her golf career at William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
Collin Madsen
Madsen signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his football career at Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota.