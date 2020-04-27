Tigers Speech and Debate team second at 4A State with four champions

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 27, 2020) — The Rock Springs Tigers finished in second place in the team competition of the recently completed, online, 2020 4A Speech and Debate State Tournament. Cheyenne East won the team title.

Advertisement

Four Tigers won individual state championships. They were Makayla Kramer for Lincoln Douglas Debate, Isabella Rodriguez for Informative Speaking, Shiva Yeshlur for Extemporaneous Speaking, and Brody White won the 4A title for Congressional Debate.

Results for the Green River Wolves, who also competed at the tournament, were not made available.

Advertisement

The tournament was held online last Thursday through Saturday with the assistance of the University of Wyoming debate program. The event was originally scheduled to take place in Green River, March 12-14, but had to be postponed due the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Other RSHS Tiger results from the 2020 State Tournament:

Finalists:

Adley Robbins, 3rd Place Dramatic Interpretation (2nd 4A)

Gwennan Pritchard, 4th Place Extemporaneous Speaking (3rd 4A)

Semifinalists in Debate, Tying for 3rd:

Rachel Shuler & Shiva Yeshlur, Public Forum Debate

Hanna Crocket & Ben Bae, Policy Debate

Quarterfinalist in Lincoln Douglas Debate, Tying for 5th:

FRESHMAN Zak Fox!

Semifinalists in Individual Events:

Makayla Kramer, Original Oratory

Cody Hall, Original Oratory

Lillian Jensen, Humorous Interpretation

Esther Bae, Extempornaeous Speaking