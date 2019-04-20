Tigers Split Jackson Matches. Both Tigers and Wolves On The Pitch Today

Rock Springs, WY (4/20/19) – The Rock Springs Lady Tigers keep rolling through opponents. Yesterday the 4A third rated Lady Tigers scored a 6-0 win at Jackson yesterday evening. It was their 10th shutout of the season. The win ups their season mark to 11-0 and 7-0 in 4A West Conference play.

The 4A second rated Tiger boys were not as fortunate, dropping a 2-1 decision to Jackson. The loss drops the Tigers to 7-4 on the year and 5-2 in conference play.

Both Rock Springs teams will be at Star Valley today with the girls scheduled to play at 11:00 a.m. and the boys match to follow at 1:00 p.m.

The Green River Wolves teams will be hosting Jackson today at Wolves Stadium. The girls match is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. with the boys at 1:00 p.m. Both matches will count in the 4A West Conference standings.