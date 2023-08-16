Tigers split opening tennis matches against Gillette schools

Wyo4News photo

August 16, 2023 — The Rock Springs High School tennis teams open their home seasons Tuesday by splitting matches against schools from Gillette. The Lady Tigers defeated Campbell County 5-0 while dropping their match with Thunder Basin 4-1. The Tigers boys also defeated Campbell County, 4-1, but suffered a 4-1 setback to Thunder Basin.

Individual Girls Results

Singles #1 – Karlie Nandrup defeated Torres (CC), defeated Ketchum (TB)

Singles #2 – Abby Jones defeated Mills (CC), defaulted match against Thunder Basin

Doubles #1 – Hitt/Baker defeated Ranum/Rodriquez (CC), lost to Kendrick/Garcia (TB)

Doubles #2 – Turnwall/Frazier defeated Matinez/Haibut (CC), lost to Gorsuch/Kendrick (TM)

Doubles #3 – Killpack/Atwood defeated Schafer/Martinez (CC), lost Doherty/Coombs (TB)

Individual Boys Results

Singles #1 – Chandler Smith defeated Lemm (CC), defeated Moore (TB)

Singles #2 – Dalan Wiber lost to Richert (CC), lost to Gorsuch (TB)

Doubles #1 – Swafford/Divis defeated Barton/Robertson (CC), lost to Gulley/Youngs (TB)

Doubles #2 – Baker/Tryzbiak defeated Jenkins/Walker (CC), lost to Moore/Moore (TB)

Doubles #3 – Corona/ Christensen won by default (CC), lost to Lass/Aylesworth (TB)