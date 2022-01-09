Tigers swimmers win Saturday’s Evanston Invite

1

January 9, 2022 — Fresh off their team win on Friday at their invitational, the Rock Springs Tigers boys swim team made it two-in-a-row by taking the Evanston Invite on Saturday. The Tigers edged host Evanston 245 to 211 to win the meet.

Other team scores were: 3. Rawlins 187, 4. Green River 185, 5. Lyman 171, 6. Sublette County 164, and 7. Kemmerer 131.

Top-five finishes for Rock Springs and Green River swimmers:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 5. Rock Springs (Atkinson, McBurnett, Ribordy, Stephens)

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. John Spicer (RS), 3. Kyler Maedche (RS), 5. Colin Gilmore (GR)

200 Yard IM: 4. Dailen Pedersen (RS)

50 Meter Freestyle: 1. John Spicer (RS), 2. Gunner Seiloff (RS), 4. Brady Young (GR)

1 Meter Diving: 1. Braxton Cordova (GR), 2. Kyle Knight (GR), 4. Keegan Gailey (GR), 5. Deegan Smith (RS)

100 Yard Butterfly: 5. Dailen Pedersen (RS)

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Brady Young (GR), 5. Kyler Maedche (RS)

500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Cole Gilmore (GR)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Rock Springs “A” (Seiloff, Thompson, Stephens, Spicer), 5. Rock Springs “B” (Ribordy, Jordan, Perry, Maedche)

100 Yard Backstroke: 3. Gunner Seiloff (RS)

100 Yard Breaststroke: 5. Carter McBurnett (RS)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Rock Springs “A” (McBurnett, Maedche, Seiloff, Spricer), 4. Green River “A” (Zimmerman, Hafner, Gilmore, Young)

