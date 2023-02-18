Tigers swimming results from Friday’s 4A state meet preliminaries

February 18, 2023 — The Rock Springs Tigers boy’s swim team started competing Friday afternoon in the 4A Wyoming Boys Swimming and Diving Championships in Gillette. Laramie is the defending state champion.

Preliminary rounds took place Friday, with the Championship Finals taking place this morning. Swimmers and relay team had to finish in the top six positions to qualify for the Championship Finals. Team scores will be tallied starting today.

Tigers competing in Saturday’s State Championship Finals:

50 Yard Freestyle: 2. John Spicer, 3. Gunner Seiloff

100 Yard Freestyle: 2. John Spicer, 4. Gunner Seiloff

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2. Rock Springs (Dailen Pedersen, Timothy Stephens, Gunner Seiloff, John Spicer)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2. Rock Springs (Dailen Pedersen, Gunner Seiloff, Timothy Stephens, John Spicer)





