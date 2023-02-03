Tigers to host 4A Conference swim meet/Wolves travel to Lander

February 3, 2023 — The Rock Springs Tigers boys’ swim team will be hosting the 4A West Conference meet today and Saturday, but they will not be swimming in their home pool. The five-team meet will be held at the Green River High School Aquatic Center. Besides the Tigers, Jackson, Casper Kelly Walsh, defending state champion Laramie, and Casper Natrona will be competing.

Preliminary swims will take place today, along with eight rounds of diving. The championship finals will be on Saturday.

Green River High School boys will travel to Lander for the 3A West Conference meet. The Wolves, along with Lyman swimmers, will compete with Evanston, Kemmerer, Lander, Rawlins, and Sublette County.