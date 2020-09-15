Tigers to host Evanston tonight in volleyball

Wyo

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 15, 2020) — The Rock Springs Tiger volleyball team will take on Evanston tonight at Tiger Arena. The Lady Tigers last played Thursday night in scoring a 3-0 home win over rival Green River.

Rock Springs will enter tonight’s varsity match with a 3-3 season record. Evanston, 3-5-1 on the year, is coming off a 5th place finish at the Star Valley Dual Tournament last Friday and Saturday.

The JV match will begin at 5 p.m. with the varsity match to follow near 6 p.m.