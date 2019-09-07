Tigers Trounce Laramie Plainsmen 40-7

Tiger football player Justis Reese is seen here surrounded by Laramie Plainsmen. Reese eventually evaded his pursuers and ran in for a touchdown right before halftime Friday.

Story and photos by Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — The Rock Springs Tigers football players redeemed themselves from last weekend’s defeat at Sheridan’s hands, by soundly defeating the Laramie Plainsmen 40-7.

Tigers Head Coach Mark Lenhardt talks to his team during a time out.

The Tigers dominated the first half of the first home game Friday evening in Tiger Stadium, with a touchdown midway into the first quarter. Quarterback Seth Hymas showed focus and offered leadership to his team, starting with that first pass for a touchdown with 4:20 left in the quarter.

After a successful field goal, the Tigers held on to end the quarter up 7-0.

Just 6 minutes into the second quarter, Hymas connected again for a touchdown. The field goal was good, bringing the score to 14-0.

 

Tiger Chase Petty followed that up quickly by running the ball in for another touchdown with 6:07 left on the clock. The score was 21-0 after another successful field goal.

Barely two minutes later, Tiger Favor Okere intercepted a Plainsmen pass. This set the Tigers up for another touchdown by Reese with a scant 46 seconds left in the half. The field goal did not find its mark, and the players headed into halftime with Tigers up 27-0.

Collin Madsen, left, prepares to kick the ball down the field to the Plainsmen. Teammate Cadon Shaklee watches as he starts to run.
Collin Madsen holds onto the ball as he is tackled by a horde of Plainsmen.

The Plainsmen came out of halftime with renewed vigor. Pushing down the field, Laramie ended up scoring its only touchdown of the game with 1:42 left in the third quarter, bringing the score to 27-7 after the field goal attempt passed the uprights.

 

Rock Springs found its stride again in the fourth quarter, scoring two more times, at 9:45 and again at 7:06. The two teams struggled up and down the field after this, with neither team scoring again.

This win brings the Tigers 1-1 on the season. They next face Cheyenne Central at home next Friday.

Other Game Highlights

The Tiger Dance Team performs for the crowd during halftime.
The Tiger Marching Band enters the field.
Cheer Squad members take a knee, waiting to see the condition of an injured Laramie football player.
The Cheer Squad gets a little help during its halftime performance.
A Tiger March Band percussionist focuses on his rhythm during the halftime performance.
Collin Madsen runs the ball. Teammate Favor Okere skids off to the right.

