Tigers win ‘Blood Drive Challenge’ while Wolves win basketball games

0
11
Students organizers and volunteers from both Rock Springs High School and Green River High School gathered together prior to last night’s announcement of the 12th Annual Blood Drive Challenge winner. Wyo4News photo

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 7, 2020) — Last night at Rock Springs High School Tiger Arena it was a split decision. Green River High School won both the girls and boys basketball games, but Rock Springs High School was announced the winner of the 12th Annual Blood Drive Challenge.

 

The Tigers’ winning total of blood donated to “I Bleed Orange” was 282 pints, while the Wolves totaled 276, “I Bleed Green” pints of blood. According to Vitalant’s Sandy Thomas, the 558 total pints of blood donated will help save the lives of 774 people.

Lady Tigers’ Brenli Jenkins is double teamed by Wolves defenders in Thursday night’s 53-50 Green River win over Rock Springs. Green River also won the boys game, 55-52. Wyo4News photo. 

In the rivalry basketball games, the Green River girls defeated the Rock Springs girls 53-50 and the Green River boys also won a tightly contested game, 55-52.

 

The 12th Annual Blood Drive Challenge was sponsored by WyoRadio, Vitalant, Premier Bone and Joint, Fotos by Jenni, State Farm Agent Amber Kramer, and the Wyoming High School Activities Association.

 

     

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR