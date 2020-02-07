Tigers win ‘Blood Drive Challenge’ while Wolves win basketball games

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 7, 2020) — Last night at Rock Springs High School Tiger Arena it was a split decision. Green River High School won both the girls and boys basketball games, but Rock Springs High School was announced the winner of the 12th Annual Blood Drive Challenge.

The Tigers’ winning total of blood donated to “I Bleed Orange” was 282 pints, while the Wolves totaled 276, “I Bleed Green” pints of blood. According to Vitalant’s Sandy Thomas, the 558 total pints of blood donated will help save the lives of 774 people.

In the rivalry basketball games, the Green River girls defeated the Rock Springs girls 53-50 and the Green River boys also won a tightly contested game, 55-52.

The 12th Annual Blood Drive Challenge was sponsored by WyoRadio, Vitalant, Premier Bone and Joint, Fotos by Jenni, State Farm Agent Amber Kramer, and the Wyoming High School Activities Association.