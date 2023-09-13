Tigers win but Mustangs drop Tuesday volleyball contests

September 13, 2023 — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers defeated Evanston 3-0 in girl’s volleyball yesterday. The Lady Tigers, now 6-10 on the season, won the sets by scores of 25-19, 25-21, and 25-13.

Mustangs Volleyball

Things did not go as well for the Western Mustangs volleyball team on Tuesday as they suffered a tight, four-set loss to Snow College in Ephriam, Utah. Set scores were 22-25, 20-25, 25-22, and 25-27.

The 9-5 Mustangs will now travel to Scottsbluff, Nebraska, for the three-day Wyobraska tournament, which begins tomorrow.

Mustangs Soccer

Western will start Region 9 women’s soccer on Friday with a road game at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.