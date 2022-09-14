Tigers win homecoming match/Homecoming Parade & Bonfire today

Wyo4News Photo

September 14, 2022 — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers volleyball team upped their season record to 9-8 with a 3-2 4A West Conference win over Evanston Tuesday night in Rock Springs. Sets scores in the Tigers’ Homecoming Week match were 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 17-25, and 15-6.

RSHS Homecoming Parade/Bonfire Today

The Rock Springs High School Homecoming parade will take place at 5 p.m. through Downtown Rock Springs. As a result, the Rock Springs Police Department advises motorists that portions of James Drive, 2nd Street, and South Main Street will be closed to traffic from 4:30 p.m. until around 7 p.m.

The Tigers’ Homecoming bonfire will take place tonight at 7:30.