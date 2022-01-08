Tigers win their own invite with Wolves a close second

Wyo4News Photo

January 8, 2022 — The Rock Springs Tigers boys swim team won their own invitation swim meet Friday in Green River. The meet was moved to the Green River Aquatic Center at Green River High School due to work being done on the Rock Springs High School pool.

Team scores were Rock Springs with 263 teams points followed by Green River with 249 points. Other team scores were Evanston 212, Sublette County 208, Lyman 160, and Kemmerer with 149.

The Tigers and Wolves are scheduled to compete today in the Evanston Invite.

Here are top-five finishes for Rock Springs and Green River Swimmers:

200 Medley Relay: 4. Rock Springs “A” (Atkinson, McBurnett, Pederson, Spicer)

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Brady Young (GR), 3. Kyler Maedche (RS), 5. Cole Gilmore (GR)

200 Yard IM: 2. Dailen Pedersen (RS)

50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Gunner Seiloff (RS)

1 Meter Diving: 1. Braxton Cordova (GR), 2. Kyle Knight (GR), 3. Keegan Gailey (GR), 4. Stone Ruebeck (GV), 5. Deegan Smith (RS)

100 Yard Butterfly: 4. Dailen Pedersen (RS)

100 Yard Freestyle: 3. Cole Gilmore (GR), Ashton Hafner (GR)

500 Freestyle: 1. Brady Young (GR), 2. Gunner Seiloff (RS), 3. Kyler Maedche (RS)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Rock Springs “A” (Stephens, Pederson, Seiloff, Spicer), 3 Green River “A” (Young, Gilmore, Gilmore, Zimmerman)

100 Yard Backstroke: 1. John Spicer (RS)

100 Yard Breaststroke: 3. Carter McBurnett (RS), 4. Cameron Ribordy (RS)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Rock Springs “A” (McBurnett, Maedche, Seiloff, Spicer), 3. Green River “A” (Gilmore, Young, Gilmore, Zimmerman)

