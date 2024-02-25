Tigers win two, Pronghorns second at Regionals

Wyo4News photo

February 25, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The regular season ended on a happy note on their home court Saturday for the Rock Springs Tigers. The Lady Tigers defeated visiting Casper Kelly Walsh 33-28, with the Tiger boys winning 60-53. RSHS senior players and cheer members were honored between the games.

The Lady Tigers finished the regular season with a 10-12 mark, with the boys ending with a 9-14 mark. Both teams will now play in the 4A West Regional Tournament, which will be held in Green River beginning Thursday. The top four teams will qualify for the 4A state tournament in Casper.

Pronghorns Second at Regional Tournament

After finishing second at the West Regional Tournament in Lander, the Farson-Eden boys will head to this week’s 1A Boys Wyoming State Basketball Championship as the West #2 seed. On Saturday, the Pronghorn fell 43-33 in the championship game to finish the tournament with a 2-1 record.

Farson-Eden will open state tournament play on Thursday in Casper against the #3 East seed Guernsey-Sunrise.