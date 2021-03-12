Tigers/Wolves/Lady Wolves start 4A tournament play today

March 12, 2021 — The 4A Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships start today in Casper. The Green River Wolves, Lady Wolves, and Rock Springs Tigers will open play this morning in the two-day tournament.
4A Friday Girls Schedule
Green River vs. Cheyenne Central 9 a.m.
Cheyenne East vs. Star Valley
Thunder Basin vs. Cody
Natrona County vs. Sheridan
If Green River wins, they will play Cheyenne East /Star Valley winner at 4:30 p.m. A first game loss puts them into the loser-out consolation bracket Saturday at 9 a.m. against Cheyenne East/Star Valley’s loser.
4A Friday Boys Schedule
Green River vs. Thunder Basin at 12 p.m. (noon)
Star Valley vs. Cheyenne East
Riverton vs. Sheridan
Rock Springs vs. Cheyenne Central at 1:30 p.m.
If Green River wins, they will play the Cheyenne East /Star Valley game-winner at 7:30 p.m. A first game loss puts them into the loser-out consolation bracket Saturday at 10:30 a.m. against Cheyenne East/Star Valley’s loser. If Rock Springs wins, they will play the Riverton/Sheridan game-winner at 9 p.m. A first game loss puts them into the loser-out consolation bracket Saturday at 10:30 a.m.