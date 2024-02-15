Tigers, Wolves, Mustangs with road basketball games today

Wyo4News photo

February 15, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

There will be lots of area basketball tonight, but all games will be played out of town.

In the local area high school basketball, Green River will travel to Evanston for girls’ and boys’ conference games. The Lady Wolves are 2-1 in the 4A Southwest Quadrant (7-10 overall), while Evanston is 1-2 in conference (1-16). In the boys’ contest, Green River (5-11) will be looking for their first conference win (0-3). Evanston is 2-1 in the quadrant (10-9)

Rock Springs High School teams will be in Riverton tonight. The Lady Tigers (7-11) will bring a 1-2 4A Northwest Quadrant record into the contest. The Riverton girls are 0-3 in the conference (4-15). The boys’ game will feature the top two teams in the quadrant, with the Tigers (7-12) and Wolverines (9-10) sporting 2-1 marks

College Ball

The Western Mustang basketball teams will also be in Riverton tonight, taking on Central Wyoming College. The games will count in the Region 9 standings.

The Mustangs women are 4-3 in Region 9 (9-16 overall), while the Rustler women are 2-6 in conference games (9-17). The Western men (14-10) currently sport a 3-4 Region 9 mark. The Central Wyoming men (12-10) bring a 5-3 conference into tonight’s game.