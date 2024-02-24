Tigers/Wolves split games, Pronghorns into Regional Finals

Wyo4News photo

February 24, 2024

Friday Area High School Basketball

Rock Springs 47 – Green River 34 (Girls)

Pinedale 55 – Mountain View 51 (Girls)

Lyman 36 – Lander 28 (Girls)

Green River 50 – Rock Springs 48 (Boys)

Pinedale 63 – Mountain View 46 (Boys)

Lander 32 – Lyman 32 (Boys)

Farson-Eden 62 – Meeteetse 50 (Boys) — The Pronghorns qualify for next week’s 1A Wyoming State Basketball Champions.

Saturday Area High School Basketball

Casper Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs (Girls and Boys)

Farson-Eden vs. Cokeville (Boys) for 1A West Regional Championship and the West #1 state tournament seed.