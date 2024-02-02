Tigers/Wolves split games, Wolves wrestling wins, swimmers at Regionals

February 2, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff
Thursday Area High School Basketball
In Thursday night, area high school basketball, Rock Springs and Green River split their “Blood Drive Challenge” games at Tiger Arena. The Lady Tigers won 43-36, while the Wolves won the boy’s contest 69-61. Both local schools will play again on Saturday.
Friday Area High School Basketball
Thermopolis at Lyman (girls and boys)
Worland at Mountain View (girls and boys)
Thursday Area High School Wrestling
In area wrestling from Thursday, Green River defeated Star Valley 43-25 in a boy’s road dual match.
Wolves winners:
106 Pounds – Bentley Johnson
113 Pounds – Lucas Todd
120 Pounds – Weston Green
126 Pounds – Spencer Wright
138 Pounds – Axel Mackinnon
144 Pounds – Nick Wiepert
165 Pounds – Jame Herwaldt
190 Pounds – Christian Balzy
Friday Area High School Wrestling
Nothing scheduled
Friday Area High School Boys Swimming and Diving
Rock Springs will compete today and Saturday in Casper at the 4A West Regional meet, while Green River and Lyman will be in Pinedale at the 3A West Regional swim meet.