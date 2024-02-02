Tigers/Wolves split games, Wolves wrestling wins, swimmers at Regionals

February 2, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Thursday Area High School Basketball

In Thursday night, area high school basketball, Rock Springs and Green River split their “Blood Drive Challenge” games at Tiger Arena. The Lady Tigers won 43-36, while the Wolves won the boy’s contest 69-61. Both local schools will play again on Saturday.

Friday Area High School Basketball

Thermopolis at Lyman (girls and boys)

Worland at Mountain View (girls and boys)

Thursday Area High School Wrestling

In area wrestling from Thursday, Green River defeated Star Valley 43-25 in a boy’s road dual match.

Wolves winners:

106 Pounds – Bentley Johnson

113 Pounds – Lucas Todd

120 Pounds – Weston Green

126 Pounds – Spencer Wright

138 Pounds – Axel Mackinnon

144 Pounds – Nick Wiepert

165 Pounds – Jame Herwaldt

190 Pounds – Christian Balzy

Friday Area High School Wrestling

Nothing scheduled

Friday Area High School Boys Swimming and Diving

Rock Springs will compete today and Saturday in Casper at the 4A West Regional meet, while Green River and Lyman will be in Pinedale at the 3A West Regional swim meet.