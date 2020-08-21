Tigers/Wolves tennis teams in Laramie today, home Saturday

Wyo4News Staff

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 21, 2020) — The Green River and Rock Springs boys and girls tennis teams will all be on the road today as they travel to Laramie to play dual matches against Torrington. Both Green River and Rock Teams will be looking to rebound after last Saturday’s season-opening losses at Jackson.

On Saturday, the Wolves and Tigers boys and girls tennis teams will be home, each hosting Cody and Powell.

The Green River Golf team will wrap-up play today at the two-day tournament in Jackson.