Tigers wrestlers with road matches/Mustang women also play today

January 12, 2023 — The Rock Springs varsity wrestling team will be at Lyman today for a dual wrestling match. Meanwhile, Rock Springs, Lyman, and Mountain View female wrestlers will compete in the Evanston All-Girls Tournament today.

No other area sports teams are competing.

Western Sports

The Western Mustangs women’s basketball team will play tonight in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, taking on Northeastern Community College. After winning their last two contests, the Mustang women are 7-9 on the season.

The 11-6 Mustang men’s team will resume play tomorrow in Casper, while the Western wrestling team will be in Miami, Oklahoma, for Friday and Saturday’s Coaches Duals.