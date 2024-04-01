Time running out to nominate GRHS Hall of Fame candidates

April 1, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The deadline for nominating former students and athletes for the Class of 2024 Green River Hall-of-Fame is coming up this Wednesday, April 3. Sweetwater County School District #2 and the Green River High School Hall-of-Fame Committee are now accepting 2024 Green River Hall-of-Fame nominations. Nominations can be submitted by mail or email.

There is no set format for the information sent to the committee about former students and athletes who attended Green River High School.

The 2023 inductees were Michael Clark, Tom Seamans, Daniel Weeks, Bill Hodges, and the 1996 and 1997 State Wrestling Championship Teams.

Questions regarding the Hall-of-Fame and the nomination process can be directed to SWCSD#2 District Activities Director Tony Beardsley at 307-872-8806, via email at [email protected], or by mail service.

Green River Hall of Fame mailing address:

Sweetwater County School District #2

Green River High School

1615 Hitching Post Drive

Green River, WY 82935