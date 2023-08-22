Tip Top Search and Rescue seeking public assistance to locate John Diepholz out of Elkhart Park trailhead

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SUBLETTE COUNTY, WYOMING — Tip Top Search and Rescue is seeking public assistance to locate John Diepholz. John is in the Wind River Range out of the Elkhart Park Trailhead in the greater Wall Lake area.

John Diepholz is a 64-year-old male, around 6’3″ and 170 lbs. He has long gray/brown hair and was last seen with a bright yellow tent and a red or blue backpack.

If you have seen John anywhere on the trail, please contact the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 307-367-4378.