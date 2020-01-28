Toastmasters International Extravaganza coming up this Friday evening

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 28, 2020) — The Rock Springs Raconteurs will be hosting a Toastmasters International Extravaganza this Friday, Jan. 30. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Room 1006 of Western Wyoming Community College.

The event is open to all who are interested in developing communication and leadership skills. It will feature prepared speeches from current members, exercises to improve public speaking, and free pizza and sodas.

If you have questions about the event or the Rock Springs Raconteurs, contact Jason at 307-389-0767. You can also visit toastmasters.org.