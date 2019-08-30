Today In Area High School Sports For August 30, 2018

Rock Springs High School

Golf at Rock Springs Invitational

Football at Sheridan

Cross County at Ogden, Utah

Volleyball at two-day Cheyenne Invitational

Tennis at Casper Natrona and Kelly Walsh

Green River High School

Golf at Rock Springs Invitational

Football hosting Mountain View (Zero Week game. Does not count toward standings)

Cross County hosting Green River Invitational Meet

Volleyball at two-day Cokeville Tournament

Girls Swimming at two-day Laramie Invitational

Farson-Eden High School

Volleyball vs. St. Stephens