Today In Area High School Sports For August 30, 2018

Rock Springs High School
Golf at Rock Springs Invitational
Football at Sheridan
Cross County at Ogden, Utah
Volleyball at two-day Cheyenne Invitational
Tennis at Casper Natrona and Kelly Walsh
Green River High School
Golf at Rock Springs Invitational
Football hosting Mountain View (Zero Week game. Does not count toward standings)
Cross County hosting Green River Invitational Meet
Volleyball at two-day Cokeville Tournament
Girls Swimming at two-day Laramie Invitational
Farson-Eden High School
Volleyball vs. St. Stephens