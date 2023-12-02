Today is full of Saturday holiday happenings

Wyo4News photo

December 2, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Today is a jam-packed holiday Saturday in Rock Springs, full of carriage rides, Santa visits, nativities scenes, caroling, tree lighting, and the Annual Lighted Christmas Parade.

Free carriage rides will occur today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Downtown Rock Springs. The rides will pick up and drop off at the old train depot on South Main Street.

Santa is scheduled to appear today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the decorated gazebo at the corner of D Street and Broadway in Downtown Rock Springs.

“Nativity: The Gift,” at Bunning Hall, features an array of displayed nativities from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

A Community Sing-Along, hosted by the Horizon Theater Company, will take place at 4 p.m. at the park at the corner of Elk and Grant Streets.

The Rock Springs Mayor’s Tree lighting will occur at 5 p.m. at the downtown park on the corner of Elk and Grant Streets.

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Lighted Christmas Parade, 5:30 p.m., will begin at the corner of B Street and Broadway and then wind its way through downtown.

This year’s Grand Marshall is Irene Richardson, CEO of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.