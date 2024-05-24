Today is Poppy Day, which recognizes and aids veterans

Wyo4News photo

May 24, 2024 — Wyo4News

Today is Poppy Day, and American Legion Auxiliary members nationwide will distribute red poppies in exchange for donations. Local members of the Archie Hay Post 28 American Legion Auxiliary will participate in the giving out of red poppies. All money from local poppy donations will be used to assist area veterans.

Poppy Days History

Poppy Day started in 1920 after the poppy became the official flower of the American Legion. Wearing a red poppy has become a Memorial Day tradition, recognizing the sacrifice of American servicemen and women since World War I and honoring those who served and died for our country in all wars.