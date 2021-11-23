Today is the final signup day for RSFD “Toys for Kids”

November 23, 2021 — Today is the last sign-up day for the December 18 Rock Springs Fire Department Toys for Kids giveaway.

Today’s sign-up will take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Food Bank of Sweetwater County at 900 Center Street.

Anyone who needs assistance in ensuring that their children through 12 years of age get a Christmas gift can participate. In order to equally distribute the toys, families must sign up for the giveaway.

New toys or cash donations to purchase toys can be dropped at the RSFD Headquarters at 600 College Drive until December 13. Donations will be accepted at the fire station until 7 p.m. on December 13. You are asked to make checks for donations to “Toys for Kids” or Venmo: @IAFF1499.

This year’s toy distribution will take place on December 18 from 8 a.m. to noon at the “old” Washington School, 625 Ahsay St., Rock Springs.