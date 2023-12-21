Today is the first day of Winter, called the Winter Solstice

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

December 21, 2023 — Today, Dec. 21st, is the Winter Solstice, and it marks the first day of Winter and is the day when we receive the shortest daylight hours of the year. Wyoming will only experience 9 hours and 10 minutes of sunlight today.

The date of the Winter Solstice varies from year to year and can fall anywhere between Dec. 20 and Dec. 23, with the 21st or 22nd being the most common dates. Not only does the solstice occur on a specific day, but it also occurs at a specific time of day, corresponding to the instant the North Pole is aimed farthest away from the sun on the 23.5° tilt of the Earth’s axis. In 2023, this moment will occur at 8:27 p.m. MST tonight. And regardless of where you live, the solstice happens simultaneously for everyone on the planet.

As most are keenly aware, daylight hours grow shorter and shorter as the winter solstice approaches and slowly begin to get longer and longer afterward. It’s no wonder that the Winter Solstice is referred to in some cultures as the “shortest day of the year” or “extreme of winter.”

Though it doesn’t feel like it in the Northern Hemisphere, Earth is closest to the sun around the Winter Solstice. In early January the sun is approximately 3 million miles closer than it is in early July. Despite the proximity to the sun, the reason for cold temperatures is that the Northern Hemisphere receives less sunlight and has cooler temperatures in winter due to Earth’s 23.5° tilt. The Northern Hemisphere is tilted away from the sun in winter and toward it in July.

A Winter Solstice at Stonehenge.

Stonehenge is aligned with the sunset on the Winter Solstice. Some have theorized that the position of the sun was of religious significance to the people who built Stonehenge, while other theories hold that the monument is constructed along natural features that happen to align with it. The purpose of Stonehenge is still subject to debate, but its importance on the Winter Solstice continues into the modern era, as thousands of hippies, pagans, and other types of solstice enthusiasts gather there every year to celebrate the occasion.

The annual event is marked by Winter Solstice traditions around the world, including parades, festivals, spiritual gatherings, and other observances. Just to name a few, the Hopi people celebrate Soyal, Iranians around the world celebrate Yalda, Pagans celebrate Yule, Scandinavia celebrates St. Lucia’s Day, in China they celebrate Dōngzhì, in Japan the shortest day of the year is called Tōji, in Chapel Hill North Carolina they hold the Spirit of light festival each year, and residents of Vancouver, BC, Canada mark the Winter Solstice each year with a lantern festival on the darkest day of the year.