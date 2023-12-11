Today is the last day to donate to the “Toys For Kids” program

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

December 11, 2023 — Today is the last day to donate to the Rock Springs Firefighters Local 1499 “Toys For Kids” program. For decades, the Rock Springs Firefighters have been collecting and sorting toys that are donated by kindhearted residents throughout our community so that children are able to receive a Christmas gift.

The program is for children up to 12 years of age. Donations of new toys or monetary donations will be accepted until 7:00 p.m. tonight at the Rock Springs Fire Department Headquarters Station at 600 College Drive. You can make checks for donations to “Toys for Kids” or Venmo donations to: @IAFF1499.

The giveaway will be at the “old” Washington School, 625 Ahsay Ave., Rock Springs, on December 16th from 8:00 a.m. to noon.