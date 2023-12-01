Today is the last day to sign up for tomorrow’s Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Holiday Lighted Christmas Parade

Parade route map for the 2023 Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Holiday Lighted Christmas Parade!

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

December 01, 2023 — If you want to add your business or organization’s decorated float or vehicle to the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Holiday Lighted Christmas Parade, you still have time! Today is the last day to sign up for tomorrow’s Lighted Christmas Parade. All you have to do is contact the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce for more sign-up information.

The parade will take place tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. in Downtown Rock Springs, beginning at the corner of B Street and Broadway, and then will wind its way through the downtown area. This year’s Grand Marshall is Irene Richardson, CEO of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.