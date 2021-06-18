Today is the nation’s newest federal holiday, Juneteenth

June 18, 2021 — Today is a federal holiday. Yesterday, President Biden signed the law creating the Juneteenth federal holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery while encouraging self-development and respect for all cultures. Juneteenth, June 19, falls on a Saturday this year so the federal observation is today.
The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The House of Representatives voted 415–14 in approving the holiday.
Wyoming has recognized the Juneteenth holiday since 2003 when the state legislature passed a bill establishing the holiday on the third Saturday of June. A Thursday press release from the Governor’s Office stated that today is not a state holiday, but Gordon will work with lawmakers to consider this option for future years.
In the press release, Gordon stated, “Freedom is always a cause for celebration, and this is a momentous day in our nation’s history. I encourage people to observe this commemoration of the full enactment of the Emancipation Proclamation, which embodies the values of all Americans.”
Because of the President’s action, today is a holiday for most federal employees.