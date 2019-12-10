Today is ‘Women’s Suffrage Day’ in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Dec. 10, 2019) – Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has officially proclaimed today as Wyoming Women’s Suffrage Day. The day commemorates the 150th anniversary of the passage of the first law in the United States guaranteeing women unconditional suffrage–their inherent right to vote and hold public office.

Wyoming’s law was passed more than 50 years before the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified. Back on February 13 of this year, Governor Gordon signed a resolution sponsored by all female legislators, declaring today, December 10, as “Wyoming Women’s Suffrage Day.” It was the first bill he signed as Governor.

On Monday, speaking on the U.S. Senate floor today, Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi said Wyoming Women’s Suffrage Day celebrates the contributions of women to the great state of Wyoming’s and it’s place in history as a trailblazer for women’s suffrage.

“Women always had the right to vote, but those votes were not recognized consistently until 1869,” Governor Gordon said. “I’m proud to honor Wyoming Women’s Suffrage Day and celebrate our state’s leadership in valuing those votes. Just as they did in 1869, women’s voices and their votes continue to strengthen our democracy today.”