Today we start to read local letters to Santa weekdays between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. on WyoRadio’s Z106

Letters can be dropped off anytime between now and Christmas Eve Day at Santa’s Magical Mailbox located at the Rock Springs Historical Museum!

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

December 04, 2023 — Today, WyoRadio’s Z106 will begin reading local letters to Santa on air between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. The letters will continue to be read every Monday through Friday, between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m., through December 22.

Letters to Santa will also be posted on Wyo4News.com every Monday through Friday starting later this afternoon.

Letters to Santa on Z106 are sponsored by Whisler Chevrolet, HVAC Doc, Wyoming Waste Systems, Wyoming Trucks and Cars, Goodwill Industries, John Bunning Transfer, Castle Rock Hospital District, Northern Title Company, and Romney Pediatric Dentistry.