Today, WWCC kicks of the local graduation season

May 13, 2022 — Today is graduation day at Western Wyoming Community College. Westerns’ Nurse Pinning ceremony will start at noon in the school’s theatre, followed by the HSEC graduation ceremonies at 3 p.m. The Commencement Ceremony for WWCC students will occur at 5 p.m. in the Rushmore Gym. All ceremonies will be live-streamed on Western’s website at westernwyoming.edu.

The University of Wyoming commencement ceremonies will take place tomorrow in Laramie.

Next week, the Green River High School graduation will take place on Monday at 7 p.m. at the GRHS gym. District #2’s Expedition Academy will occur on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School auditorium.

District #1’s Black Butte will occur on May 23 at the WWCC Theatre and Rock Springs High school graduations will occur on May 26.