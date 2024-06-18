Today’s Brown Bag Concert features upcoming Paducah, Kentucky singer/songwriter

June 18, 2024 — Wyo4News

It’s Tuesday, and that means another free Brown Bag Concert will take place during the lunch hour today in the Bank Court in Downtown Rock Springs. The concert will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. The free event is sponsored by WyoRadio.

Today’s Brown Bag Concert will feature Paducah, Kentucky, singer/songwriter Daniel Neioff. According to Neioff’s website, he is the youngest of six who wrote his first song at age eight. After honing his skills at paying gigs or open mics at Paducah’s bars, Neihoff landed his first audition for a set at Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Cafe. Recently, Neihoff’s blend of traditional country to modern pop led to him being a semi-finalist in Nashville’s Rising Song songwriter open-mic contest.

After today’s Brown Bag Concert, Neihoff will travel to Red Lodge, Montana, for the three-day Red Lodge Songwriters Festival.