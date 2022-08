Today’s Farmer’s Market is on, Bunning Concert in the Park is not

August 3, 2022 — The Farmer’s Market in Green River will take place today from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the corner of Uinta and Roosevelt. But, with Wyoming’s Big Show in progress at the Sweetwater Events Complex, there will be no Dip, Dodge, and Slide today at Century West Park or Concert in the Park tonight in Bunning Park. Both events will return next Friday, their final time for this summer season.

Also, due to the fair, there will be no Concert at the Clock Tower Thursday evening in Green River. Thursday’s Rock Springs Main Street Market will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Downtown Rock Springs.