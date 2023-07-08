Today’s International Day entertainment schedule

July 8, 2023 – – The 2023 International Day will occur today at Bunning Park in Rock Springs. This year’s event will again feature various food, fun, entertainment, kid’s activities, and more.

The festival, celebrating Rocks Springs’ history of international diversity, will kick off at 8 a.m. today with the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast. Vendor booths and entertainment will start up at 10 a.m. There is no cost to attend International Day.

Today’s entertainment schedule:

10 a.m. – Dave Pedri and the EIO Band – Polk Music

11 a.m. – Hot House West – American Jazz

Noon – Viva Peru Dance – Peruvian Dance and Music

1 p.m. – Halau Ku Pono I Kamalani – Hawaiian Dance

2 p.m. – Dave Pedri and the EIO Band – Polka Music

3 p.m. – Danza y Color Utah – Mexican Dance and Music

4 p.m. – Hot House West – American Jazz

5 p.m. – Halua Ku Pono I Kamalani – Hawaiian Dance

6 p.m. – Danza y Color Utah – Mexican Dance and Music

7 p.m. – Viva Peru Dance – Peruvian Dance and Music

8 p.m. – Angus Mohr – Celtic Rock