Tolhurst named Downtown Rock Springs November Volunteer of the Month

December 5, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

Rebecca Tolhurst is November’s Rock Springs URA Volunteer of the Month. Tolhurst has been instrumental in this year’s Saturday Santa visits, spending several hours decorating the Downtown Rock Springs gazebo where Santa hears the wishes of area children. In addition, she also freshened up the paint on Santa’s snowflake throne.

“I’ve always had a passion for decorating,” said Tolhurst, “And I was grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the community and the joy of the season.” Tolhurst, who has called Sweetwater County her home for several decades, also stated, “Downtown Rock Springs holds a special place in my heart with its charm and sense of community!”

If you are interested in volunteering with the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, email [email protected] or call 307-352-1434 to be added to the volunteer emailing list.