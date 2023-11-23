Tomorrow is Plaid Friday with Small Business Saturday to follow

November 23, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Let the local holiday shopping and family events begin. After a day of turkey, football, and naps, the holiday season will be in full force starting tomorrow, with Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday taking place in Downtown Rock Springs.

Downtown Rock Springs will kickstart the holiday shopping season with Plaid Friday tomorrow. Starting at 10 a.m., the first 100 people aged 18 and over stopping into Escape Day Spa, 420 Broadway Street, will receive a free plaid tote. Some of the bags will feature gift certificates and offers from Downtown merchants. One bag features a voucher for a pair of round-trip flights from Rock Springs to Denver, courtesy of the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.

On Small Business Saturday, starting at 10 a.m., the first 100 shoppers aged 18 and over visiting Mack and Co Boutique, 623 Pilot Butte, will receive a complimentary Christmas stocking and a chance to win a $100 Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificate. Other gift certificates ranging from $5 to $100 will also be given away. In addition, another voucher for a pair of round-trip flights from Rock Springs to Denver will be given away.

Santa will be making his first Saturday appearance at the Downtown Gazebo at the corner of D Street and Broadway Street. He will take gift requests from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Santa will be returning to Rock Springs every Saturday through December 16.

The annual Saturday Horse Drawn Carriage Rides around Downtown Rock Springs will begin on November 25 and continue each Saturday through December 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.