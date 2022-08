Tomorrow – Tuesday, August 2 Fair Schedule

TUESDAY, AUGUST 2

Open, 4-H & FFA Rabbit Check-in | Aug 02, 2022 | 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM | Small Hall

Owners can choose to check in, show and then haul out or keep their animals on site for the week.

4-H & FFA Sheep & Goat Weigh In | Aug 02, 2022 | 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM | Indoor Arena Scales

4-H & FFA Steer Weigh In | Aug 02, 2022 | 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM | Indoor Arena Scales

4-H & FFA Horse Speed Show | Aug 02, 2022 | 11:00 AM | Indoor Arena

Barrels, Poles, Flag Race & Goat Tying, Breakaway Roping & Team Roping

Open, 4-H & FFA Rabbit Show | Aug 02, 2022 | 12:30 PM | Small Hall

Owners can choose to check in, show and then haul out or keep their animals on site for the week.

Main Gates, Exhibit Hall & Midway Open | Aug 02, 2022 | 2:00 PM

Dino Encounters | Aug 02, 2022 | 2:00 PM | East Tent

Twinkle Time | Aug 02, 2022 | 2:30 PM |McDonald’s Stage, Exhibit Hall

4-H & FFA Poultry Show -VIRTUAL | Aug 02, 2022 | 3:00 PM | Small Hall

No animals are allowed on site per the Wyoming Department of Ag. The show will be virtual.

Aussie Kingdom | Aug 02, 2022 | 3:00 PM | East Tent

Roberto the Magnificent | Aug 02, 2022 | 3:30 PM | McDonald’s Stage, Exhibit Hall

Dino Encounters | Aug 02, 2022 | 4:30 PM | East Tent

Open, 4-H & FFA Miniature Costume Class | Aug 02, 2022 | 5:00 PM | Indoor Arena

Twinkle Time | Aug 02, 2022 | 5:00 PM | McDonald’s Stage, Exhibit Hall

Aussie Kingdom | Aug 02, 2022 | 5:30 PM | East Tent

Open Horse Timed Events | Aug 02, 2022 | 6:00 PM | Indoor Arena | Barrels, Poles & Flag Race

Carnival by Brown’s Amusements | Aug 02, 2022 | 6:00 PM

Roberto the Magnificent | Aug 02, 2022 | 6:00 PM | McDonald’s Stage, Exhibit Hall

Dino Encounters | Aug 02, 2022 | 6:30 PM | East Tent

Twinkle Time | Aug 02, 2022 | 7:00 PM | McDonald’s Stage, Exhibit Hall

Aussie Kingdom | Aug 02, 2022 | 7:30 PM | East Tent

Roberto the Magnificent | Aug 02, 2022 | 8:00 PM | McDonald’s Stage, Exhibit Hall

Mitchell Tenpenny | Aug 02, 2022 | 8:30 PM | After Dark Concert Series

Festival Style Seating