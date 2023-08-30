Tonight, enjoy the view of a rare “Super Blue Moon”

Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming

August 30, 2023 — Hopefully, the skies will stay clear tonight for viewing the Super Blue Moon. Tonight’s lunar event is unique because the moon will exhibit characteristics of both a Super Moon and a Blue Moon.

A Super Moon is a full moon that appears to be larger and brighter than a usual full moon. A Blue Moon is the second full moon to occur within the same calendar month. Tonight, skygazers will be able to view this rare double treat. Experts say the next Super Blue Moon will not happen again until 2032.

Local sunset will be at 7:52 p.m., with the moon’s peak illumination occurring around 9:35 p.m. Mountain Time.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, while we will have windy conditions, Sweetwater Couty skies should be mostly clear.

Wyo4News invites photographers to share their Super Blue Moon photos with us via our Facebook page or via email at [email protected]