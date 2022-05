Tonight’s Black Butte graduation kicks off a busy Class of 2022 week

May 23, 2022 — It is going to be a busy Class of 2022 graduation week as many area high school students will be receiving their diplomas.

Today is graduation day for District #1’s Black Butte High School. The ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Western Wyoming Community College Theater.

On Wednesday, graduation will take place at Farson-Eden High School at 6 p.m.

Rock Springs High School will graduate its Class of 2022 on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Lyman High School will also occur on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Mountain View High School will wrap up the graduation week on Friday at 6 p.m.