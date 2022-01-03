Tonight’s Cowgirls and Tuesday’s Cowboys games COVID postponed

January 3, 2022 — Tonight’s Wyoming Cowgirl/Boise State basketball game in Laramie has been postponed due to COVID-related concerns. Currently, the Cowgirls are scheduled to travel to San Jose State for a Wednesday night game, but tonight’s San Jose State at Fresno State has also been postponed because of COVID-related issues.

Also, Tuesday’s Cowboy basketball game at Nevada is postponed for the same COVID-related protocols. The Cowboys also had their Saturday game against Boise State postponed. The Cowboys are still scheduled to travel to Fresno State for a Saturday evening game.

The Mountain West Conference will attempt to reschedule these games, but if the games cannot be rescheduled, they will be declared a no contest.