Tonight’s Rock Springs and Green River City Council agendas

November 15, 2022 — The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will meet in regular sessions tonight. Both meetings will begin a 7 p.m. at their respective City Halls.

The Green River City Council will also conduct a scheduled workshop at 6 p.m. The workshop will be held to discuss a leash law and a Veteran Columbarium.

Rock Springs City Council agenda – Click Here

Green River City Council agenda – Click Here