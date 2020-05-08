Tonight’s Rock Springs ‘Cruise’ to honor the Class of 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 8, 2020) — A final “Cruise” will take place tonight in Rock Springs. Tonight’s “I Cruised For the Senior Class of 2020” will salute the area’s graduating seniors. The event is being presented by WyoRadio, and Kelly’s Convenience Centers.

Sponsor

A Saturday Cruise is scheduled for Green River, presented by the Radio Network.

Tonight’s Rock Springs Cruise will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the 2020 Senior Cruise from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the community cruise to follow from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The suggested cruise route is shown below.

WyoRadio’s 1360 AM KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com, will be announcing the names of graduating seniors from Rock Springs, Black Butte, and Farson-Eden High Schools from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Proper social distancing advisories are encouraged and no stops or gatherings will occur during the “cruise”.