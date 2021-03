Advertisement

March 2, 2021 — The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting tonight in regular sessions. The Rock Springs meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.



The Green River City will have a workshop at 6:30 p.m. with a discussion on the Sweetwater County ambulance service. The regular council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Each meeting will take place at their respective City Halls.

Rock Springs Agenda – Click Here

Green River Agenda – Click Here