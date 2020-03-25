Top basketball assistant follows new head coach Linder to Wyoming

LARAMIE, WYOMIG (MARCH 25, 2020) – University of Wyoming head basketball coach Jeff Linder announced Tuesday the addition of Ken DeWeese to the Cowboy coaching staff. He spent four seasons with Linder at Northern Colorado helping the Bears record 20-plus wins in the last three seasons.

“I’m very excited to be at the University of Wyoming,” DeWeese said. “Being at a program like Wyoming in such a great league as the Mountain West is something you can’t beat. Coach Linder and I have gotten to know each other very well over the last four years and we are both excited to help take the Cowboys to the next level.”

“I’m excited to have coach DeWeese on board with me here at Wyoming,” Linder said. “He has been with me since day one at UNC and was a huge part of what we did there. He will do the same here with the Cowboys. It will be great to continue this journey with him and his family.”

Over the last four seasons, DeWeese helped UNC to the most wins during a three-year stretch in program history, with 69 wins. The Bears also finished in the top-100 of the NCAA NET Rankings this past season.

During his time with the Bears he mentored Big Sky Player of the Year Jordan Davis, as well as Defensive Player of the Year Jonah Radabaugh, Sixth Man of the Year Kai Edwards and Freshman of the Year Bodie Hume.

Prior to his time at Northern Colorado, as an assistant, DeWeese helped guide the UTEP to over 120 wins, including three seasons of 22 wins or more and two NIT appearances. Known for his recruiting at UTEP, DeWeese signed 26 players that were on Conference USA commissioner’s Honor Roll selections.

DeWeese and his wife Natalie have three children, Emery, Ellison and Dane.